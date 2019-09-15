6-car crash on I-476 under investigation in Lansdale, Pennsylvania

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A six-car crash is under investigation in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-476 in Lansdale.

Preliminary reports indicate at least six cars were involved in an accident. No word on injuries at this time.

Travelers should expect delays near the crash scene as authorities conduct their investigation.
