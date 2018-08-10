6 cars swallowed by sinkhole under Pa. mall parking lot

EMBED </>More Videos

Witnesses say it felt like an earthquake when the hole opened up as reported during Action News at 10 on August 10, 2018.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Six cars were swallowed by a sinkhole that opened up Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster.

Witnesses say it felt like an earthquake when the hole opened up right around 4:30 p.m.

Bystanders helped rescue at least one woman who was inside her car during the collapse.

No one was hurt but the vehicles involved can't be removed until the area is stable.

Local officials are still working to determine why the sinkhole developed.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsaccidentsinkhole
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Armed and dangerous prisoner escapes custody
Police: Passenger pulls gun on trooper, driver flees
New details in fatal police-involved shooting in South Philadelphia
Man shot, killed after youth football practice at Millville school
Future of youth football league after man shot in Millville
2 injured in helicopter crash near Ocean City airport
Families of bone marrow donor and recipient meet in Wilmington
Pa. man sought for threats, including one to Trump
Show More
Statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo to stay put for now
'Philly Free Streets' returns this weekend
Septic truck plunges into backyard pool in Lancaster Co.
Basketball coach from Philly pleads not guilty in fatal punch
Recess now mandatory at New Jersey elementary schools
More News