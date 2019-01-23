6 charged after a brawl at 8th grade basketball game in New Jersey

6 charged after a brawl at 8th grade basketball game in NJ. Watch this report from Action News at 5pm on January 23, 2019.

PENNSVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
A total of six people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been charged following a brawl at a basketball game in Pennsville, New Jersey.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday at Pennsville Middle School.

Surveillance video shows a woman get up from her seat and confront several people from the opposing team.

Moments later punches fly and even the game referee jumps in to try to break up the fight.

Officers were able to calm the situation, police said.

No serious injuries were reported.

Those charged were identified as:

22-year-old Asis Martin of Salem, NJ: Three (3) Counts of Simple Assault (4th Degree) One (1) Count of Disorderly Conduct.

20-year-old Kamya Kibler of Salem, NJ: One (1) Count of Simple Assault (4th Degree) One (1) Count of Disorderly Conduct.

18-year-old Ta'Kyah Dowe of Salem, NJ: One (1) Count of Simple Assault (4th Degree) One (1) Count of Disorderly Conduct.

34-year-old Wanda Rivera of Pennsville, NJ: One (1) Count of Disorderly Conduct

52-year-old Wanda Rios of Pennsville, NJ: One (1) Count of Disorderly Conduct

13-year-old boy from Salem, NJ: One (1) Count of Disorderly Conduct

Related Topics:
new jersey newsshootingstandoffSalem
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
