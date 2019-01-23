A total of six people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been charged following a brawl at a basketball game in Pennsville, New Jersey.It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday at Pennsville Middle School.Surveillance video shows a woman get up from her seat and confront several people from the opposing team.Moments later punches fly and even the game referee jumps in to try to break up the fight.Officers were able to calm the situation, police said.No serious injuries were reported.Those charged were identified as:22-year-old Asis Martin of Salem, NJ: Three (3) Counts of Simple Assault (4th Degree) One (1) Count of Disorderly Conduct.20-year-old Kamya Kibler of Salem, NJ: One (1) Count of Simple Assault (4th Degree) One (1) Count of Disorderly Conduct.18-year-old Ta'Kyah Dowe of Salem, NJ: One (1) Count of Simple Assault (4th Degree) One (1) Count of Disorderly Conduct.34-year-old Wanda Rivera of Pennsville, NJ: One (1) Count of Disorderly Conduct52-year-old Wanda Rios of Pennsville, NJ: One (1) Count of Disorderly Conduct13-year-old boy from Salem, NJ: One (1) Count of Disorderly Conduct------