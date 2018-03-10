6 female inmates in Delaware treated for drug overdoses

EMBED </>More Videos

Charges pending against 6 inmates after drug overdoses. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 10, 2018. (WPVI)

Randall Chase
DOVER, Del. --
Prison officials say six female inmates on a work release crew in southern Delaware were hospitalized after suffering potentially life-threatening drug overdoses.

Authorities say the women overdosed at Sussex Community Corrections Center about 2:45 p.m. Thursday. After being given naloxone, an overdose antidote, the women were treated at a hospital before being transferred to the women's prison in northern Delaware.

Officials say state police are testing the substance the women took, and that charges are pending.

Department of Correction spokeswoman Jayme Gravell said authorities are not sure whether the women, all assigned to the same work crew, consumed the drugs while performing community service or while at the prison facility.

Gravell said the incident is being investigated but that no prison staff members have been suspended or placed on leave.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsdrugsprisoninmates
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News