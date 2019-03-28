Crime & Safety

6 people charged after being linked to 4 overdose deaths in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Montgomery County announced charges Thursday against six people linked to four overdose deaths.

Investigators say five of the six suspects are charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

A 6th suspect, 52-year-old Kurt Espenship, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The arrests came as a result of a multi-agency investigation.

The victims range in age from 29 to 55.

"These 4 deaths are real-life Montco residents who were loved by family friends and whose death left a hole that will not be filled," said

Police are currently searching for Marquese Gaines.

The other five suspects were all taken into custody.
