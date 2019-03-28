6 people charged after being linked to 4 overdose deaths in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Montgomery County announced charges Thursday against six people linked to four overdose deaths.Investigators say five of the six suspects are charged with drug delivery resulting in death.A 6th suspect, 52-year-old Kurt Espenship, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.The arrests came as a result of a multi-agency investigation.The victims range in age from 29 to 55."These 4 deaths are real-life Montco residents who were loved by family friends and whose death left a hole that will not be filled," saidPolice are currently searching for Marquese Gaines.The other five suspects were all taken into custody.