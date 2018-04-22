Firefighters rescue 6 from burning Gloucester County apartment building

EMBED </>More Videos

6 rescued from Deptford fire. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on April 22, 2018. (WPVI)

DEPTFORD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Firefighters rescued six people from a burning apartment building in South Jersey.

Crews were called around 1 a.m. Sunday to the Inverness Apartments on the 2000 block of Shetland Way in Deptford.

Arriving firefighters found people screaming for help from the second floor as heavy smoke poured from the building's entrance.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue those from the second floor while others battled the fire on the first floor.

No injuries were reported.

At least four apartments suffered smoke and water damage.

The fire was placed under control around 1:45 a.m.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News