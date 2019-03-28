6 shots fired inside a Wissinoming home, man wounded in leg

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A home is riddled with bullets, following a shooting in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section.Police were called to the 4700 block of Benner Street at 11 p.m. Wednesday night.At least six bullets went through the front door, hitting a couch and walls.No one was home.Police later learned a 34-year-old man who was at the scene, was shot in the leg and was driven to the hospital.He is in stable condition.