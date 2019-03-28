Crime & Safety

6 shots fired inside a Wissinoming home, man wounded in leg

6 shots fired inside a Wissinoming home, man wounded in leg. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on March 28, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A home is riddled with bullets, following a shooting in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section.

Police were called to the 4700 block of Benner Street at 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

At least six bullets went through the front door, hitting a couch and walls.

No one was home.

Police later learned a 34-year-old man who was at the scene, was shot in the leg and was driven to the hospital.

He is in stable condition.
