6 Suspicious Fires Under Investigation in Salem, NJ

SALEM, N.J. (WPVI) -- Fire officials in the city of Salem, New Jersey are asking the public for help in finding out who is lighting vacant homes on fire.The city has had eight reported fires since late December of last year until now.Fire Chief Fred Ayers says six of the eight are suspicious.Each dwelling that has caught fire has been vacant but in one case the fire spread to the conjoining row home.According to the fire department, the fires have happened on Elm, Sinnickson, Walnut, Thompson and Elm streets.There were two fires that happened on Sinnickson.Chief Ayers is asking residents to keep an eye out for anyone who might look suspicious.He says these fires not only pose a risk to public safety but to the firefighters who have the battle them.