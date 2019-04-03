Crime & Safety

6 Suspicious Fires Under Investigation in Salem, NJ

EMBED <>More Videos

City of Salem, N.J. fire officials are asking the public for help in finding out who is lighting vacant homes on fire.

By
SALEM, N.J. (WPVI) -- Fire officials in the city of Salem, New Jersey are asking the public for help in finding out who is lighting vacant homes on fire.

The city has had eight reported fires since late December of last year until now.

Fire Chief Fred Ayers says six of the eight are suspicious.

Each dwelling that has caught fire has been vacant but in one case the fire spread to the conjoining row home.

According to the fire department, the fires have happened on Elm, Sinnickson, Walnut, Thompson and Elm streets.

There were two fires that happened on Sinnickson.

Chief Ayers is asking residents to keep an eye out for anyone who might look suspicious.

He says these fires not only pose a risk to public safety but to the firefighters who have the battle them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetysalemnew jersey newsfire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect identified in fatal shooting of Philly police inspector's son
Police: Man tried to lure girl waiting for ice cream truck
Bullet strikes gas station worker's clothing during robbery
Southwest Airlines flight attendant serenades the mother of slain state trooper
Florida woman boldly rescues snake from beer can
Lenny Dykstra pleads guilty to running illegal rooming home in N.J.
Hit-and-run driver surrenders after slamming into 9-year-old
Show More
Philadelphia considering fee for driving in parts of city
Funeral held for slain N.J. college student
Police: U.S. tourist kidnapped in Queen Elizabeth National Park
Mom pries open cougar's jaws to rescue 7-year-old son
Model takes fashion week on in wheelchair in Denver
More TOP STORIES News