6-year-old girl, mother injured in multi-alarm Haddonfield fire

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 6-year-old girl and her mother suffered minor injuries during a multi-alarm fire in Haddonfield, Camden County on Wednesday morning.It started around 5:15 a.m. on the unit block of Walnut Street.Fire crews arrived to find flames showing from the two story, twin home.Fire officials said a 6-year-old girl and her mother suffered minor injuries to their feet.The fire reached three alarms before crews were able to get it under control.Around 50 firefighters from Camden County battled the blaze in oppressive humidity."It's very draining on the manpower," said Chief Sam Trotman with the Haddonfield Fire Department.Crews had to park their firetrucks around the live wires in the street and they spent hours working to put out hot spots around the charred remains of the home.The Red Cross was on scene to help the displaced families.The 6-year-old girl's babysitter Victoria DiFrank showed up to the home in a panic."I didn't expect this at all. I thought it was just going to be another normal day," said DiFrank.Difrank said she was supposed to take the little girl to school so she could go on a class trip."I did not see this coming," Difrank said.The cause of the fire is under investigation.