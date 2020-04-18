Joe Flacco hopes little brother will get some love in upcoming NFL draft

12 years after getting drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, Joe Flacco, an Audubon, New Jersey native, is now hoping his younger brother Tom, a quarterback at Towson University, gets some brotherly love in the NFL draft.There are obvious differences between the former Super Bowl MVP quarterback and Tom, who is 10 years younger.For starters, Joe is 5 inches taller, but Tom can run.Perhaps because he's always been trying to keep up with his big brother."Being the youngest brother of six children I like to tell people he's always had this confidence about him. I don't know if it's right or wrong, but he probably thought we were competing on some level when he was a little kid," Joe Flacco said."Just being around one of the best quarterbacks in the league throughout his career you're going to learn things just naturally being an NFL quarterback," Tom Flacco said.Joe has thrown his two cents in, especially now with pro days canceled and as he interviews virtually with teams hoping for a shot in the NFL."I hope I get an opportunity, I got to be prepared to take advantage of it," Tom said of his shot at the next level.But what would it mean to Joe to see his brother drafted?"Would mean a ton! it would be more exciting to see him end up on a team than it was for me going through that process. I'm excited for him to get somewhere," Joe Flacco said.The Flacco's can become only the 12th siblings in the NFL to play quarterback and who knows maybe they could end up on the same team.Tom who passed for 6,082 yards and 50 touchdowns in 24 games at Towson spent four years at three different schools in college between Western Michigan, Rutgers and eventually Towson, before starting his first game.Tom, like many players out of smaller schools, is trying to get noticed which could be more difficult due to travel restrictions, pro days and workouts canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He wasn't invited to the Senior Bowl or the NFL combine, so scouts and teams have to rely on his game tape.Coming from a small school has not stopped other quarterbacks from excelling in the NFL. Carson Wentz came from an FBS school as did Joe Flacco and many more including Tony Romo and Jimmy Garoppolo.Tom Flacco hopes his name can be thrown onto that impressive list.