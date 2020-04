COVID-19, pollution and race: new health concerns for Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- According to a nationwide public health study , people in areas with high pollution levels are more likely to be hospitalized and die from COVID-19 and that is devastating news for some of our most vulnerable communities.Nicetown in Philadelphia is nestled under the Roosevelt Extension and it struggles to live up to its name."I have four daughters, ages 15, 12, 6 and 4. my 15 year old has asthma, and my six year old has severe asthma," said resident Sherita Bibbs.That isn't unusual, as studies show 1 in 3 children in that neighborhood have asthma a significantly higher rate than anyplace else in the country; science shows a clear link between asthma and pollution."This particular community is already burdened with a lot of toxic exposures and a lot of disease," said Lynn Robinson of Neighbors Against the Gas Plants The EPA reports Nicetown has 75% more fine particle pollution and up to 95% more diesel exhaust compared to other communities across the country . And now SEPTA is putting a natural gas plant on the same property as the Midvale bus depot."Carbon monoxide, ultrafine particles, sulfur oxides, it puts up pollutants that cause, especially asthma, and cancer and heart disease," said Robinson.Nicetown residents are predominantly black and low-income. Bibbs said that is no coincidence."And I totally feel like environmental racism is real. It's very real," she said.Our 6abc data journalist looked at the rate of hospitalizations for children with asthma in Philadelphia and found stark racial and income disparities. Kids in predominantly black zip codes with the lowest median incomes are hospitalized at the highest rate. That includes the Nicetown zip code of 19140."It's like they're trying to kill us off quicker," said Bibbs.Meantime, SEPTA said: It is "