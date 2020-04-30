Make Homemade Goldfish Crackers

If you've been looking for something fun and easy to do with the kids, a local baking expert and working mom is showing us an easy way to make a favorite snack -- goldfish crackers.
Jessica D'Ambra hosts a series of quick and easy recipe videos that are family friendly.
She says these goldfish crackers are a fun and yummy way to keep the kids busy while they're at home.
This is her recipe:
http://jessicadambra.com/2020/04/29/homemade-goldfish-crackers/
