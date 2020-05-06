Horse rescued after falling into pool in Chester County backyard

WILLISTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- Chester County fire and rescue crews rescued a horse late Wednesday morning after it fell into a pool in Willistown Township.Crews responded to the home near the intersection Providence Road and Hunt Club Lane at about 11:25 a.m. Officials said the horse fell through the pool safety cover.It was not clear if the horse belonged to the family or how it fell into the pool.Views from Chopper 6 showed the horse was up and moving.