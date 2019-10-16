6.4-magnitude quake shakes southern Philippines

MANILA, Philippines -- A strong and shallow earthquake struck a southern Philippine province and outlying areas Wednesday night, damaging a small college building in one city and prompting residents to dash out of homes and shopping malls in panic, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries, but Philippine authorities advised residents to stay out of homes that may have sustained cracks and been weakened by the intense shaking.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.4 quake was centered about 8 kilometers (5 miles) from Columbio town in Sultan Kudarat province. It had a depth of only 14 kilometers (9 miles). Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones.

Leslie Francisco, a local disaster-response officer, said a small school building in the downtown area of Digos city in Davao del Sur province sustained extensive damage but there was no report of anybody being trapped inside. Residents poured out of home and shopping malls as the ground shook in many areas.

The Philippines, one of the world's most disaster-prone countries, has frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity because it lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a seismically active arc of volcanos and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines in 1990.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rash of purse thefts at local supermarkets under investigation
Tow truck crash causes power outage in Mayfair
Pa. man arrested in 1993 Delaware cold case
AccuWeather: Soaking rain this afternoon and evening
Mother accused of shooting, killing her children and husband in Tacony
911 calls released following deadly accident at NJ festival
Double shooting leaves two injured
Show More
3 arrested after hundreds of teens take over Mayfair
Baby Jessica fell down a well 32 years ago
British family decries treatment by US after border crossing
NASA moves up 1st all-woman utility spacewalk
Wisconsin 2nd-grader caught vaping at elementary school
More TOP STORIES News