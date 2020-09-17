Coronavirus

Does my employer have to say if a coworker has the virus?

Does my employer have to say if a coworker has the virus?

Employers are generally not required to tell workers when someone in the workplace has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that companies monitor employees for symptoms and alert those who may have been in contact with an infected person. Some states may order businesses to follow such guidance.

Employers have the right to take employees' temperature and ask about symptoms or if they have been exposed to or diagnosed with the virus. If an employee doesn't respond to those questions, they can be barred from the workplace.

Businesses are required to provide a safe working environment. They also have to keep track of infections contracted on the job and report any hospitalizations or deaths related to the disease to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Some workers are unsettled by the lack of information. Amazon, for example, alerted warehouse workers when someone tested positive for the virus, but didn't disclose a tally of how many workers tested positive. So workers began trying to keep track on their own.

There are also pending lawsuits against employers filed by workers who were exposed to or diagnosed with the coronavirus. In general, there's a high legal bar for finding an employer at fault for endangering employees and most claims are resolved via worker's compensation settlements. There has also been some debate over whether Congress should grant businesses liability protections during the pandemic.

This video is from a related story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldcoronavirus testworkplace
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Can eyeglasses really protect against COVID-19?
Barr under fire over comparison of COVID-19 lockdowns to slavery
Murphy, lawmakers agree to tax rich, offer $500 rebates
What Halloween could look like during the pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Melrose Place' actress headed back to prison for fatal crash
Murphy, lawmakers agree to tax rich, offer $500 rebates
U.S. attorney gives strong warning to homeless encampment protesters
Shooting on basketball court leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
Kamala Harris campaigns in Philly, will talk one-on-one with Jim Gardner
Barr under fire over comparison of COVID-19 lockdowns to slavery
Eagles: Washington loss 'won't define us', reinforcements on the way
Show More
Man accused of carrying murdered girlfriend's body in luggage appears in court
No falling back? Senators seek to skip time change amid pandemic
Fire rips though South Jersey condo complex
Villanova investigating reported sex assault on campus
Pedestrian on scooter killed by car in South Jersey
More TOP STORIES News