65-year-old man arrested for carjacking in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A 65-year-old man is under arrest after police say he carjacked a vehicle from a woman in Wilmington.
The incident occurred in the 1400 block of Dupont Street Wednesday morning.
Investigators say Jesse Nicholson struck the driver, took her keys and stole her car.
A few hours later, officers spotted the car with Nicholson close by.
They say he had the keys and admitted to the crime.
