65-year-old man arrested for carjacking in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A 65-year-old man is under arrest after police say he carjacked a vehicle from a woman in Wilmington.The incident occurred in the 1400 block of Dupont Street Wednesday morning.Investigators say Jesse Nicholson struck the driver, took her keys and stole her car.A few hours later, officers spotted the car with Nicholson close by.They say he had the keys and admitted to the crime.