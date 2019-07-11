65-year-old man arrested for carjacking in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A 65-year-old man is under arrest after police say he carjacked a vehicle from a woman in Wilmington.

The incident occurred in the 1400 block of Dupont Street Wednesday morning.

Investigators say Jesse Nicholson struck the driver, took her keys and stole her car.

A few hours later, officers spotted the car with Nicholson close by.

They say he had the keys and admitted to the crime.
