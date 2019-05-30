6.6 magnitude earthquake hits off coast of El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador -- A strong earthquake hit off the coast of El Salvador early Thursday, sending frightened residents running out of their homes in the predawn hours. Authorities say a tsunami is possible.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.6. Its epicenter was about 17 miles (28 kilometers) south-southeast of La Libertad, a suburb of the regional capital, Santa Tecla, and it was recorded at a depth of 65 kilometers (40 miles).

Via Twitter, El Salvador's Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources warned of a possible tsunami and advised people to stay away from the Pacific Ocean for the next four hours.

The earthquake was felt strongly in the capital, San Salvador. People left their homes with flashlights, and power was knocked out in at least some areas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms leave widespread damage across region
2 rescued from capsized boat off Atlantic City
AccuWeather: One More Day of Severe Storms, Flash Flooding
Power outages force CBSD to cancel classes at several schools Thursday
Coast Guard suspends search after Cape May plane crash
EF2 tornado confirmed in Morgantown, NWS says
'Suspicious death' under investigation at Atlantic City casino
Show More
Child hit by line drive at Astros game, taken to hospital
Ashton Kutcher testifies at trial of man accused of murder
Tornado watch vs warning: What to do
Body found inside trash can in Frankford
SEPTA is looking for your input
More TOP STORIES News