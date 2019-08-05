67-year-old woman injured in Frankford shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are questioning two men in connection to a shooting that injured a senior citizen on Monday.

The shooting happened on the 1600 block of Allengrove Street in the city's Frankford section.

Police say it was around 2 p.m. when a 67-year-old woman was shot in the ankle.

She was taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated.

At last check, neither man being questioned had been charged with anything.
