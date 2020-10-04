Man shot during home invasion in Overbrook section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion in the Overbrook section of the city.It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North 60th Street.Police said a 44-year-old man and his girlfriend were watching television when a man kicked in the front door of their home and demanded money.According to investigators, when the man told the gunman he had no money the gunman opened fire, hitting the man in the arm and stomach.The man was taken to Lankenau Hospital where he is in stable condition.So far, no arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia police department.