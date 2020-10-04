IT outage affecting online voter registration in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Pennsylvania say they are working to resolve an outage that's affecting voter registration and other online services Sunday night.The issue began around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.Technicians identified the cause as an equipment failure at a data center managed for the commonwealth by Unisys and immediately began to work on plans for recovery, which are in progress."We are working around the clock with our vendors to bring services back online as quickly as possible and will continue to do so until operations are fully restored," said Secretary of Administration Michael Newsome. "In the meantime, the affected agencies are working to activate their continuity plans and provide additional information to customers of the impacted services."Officials say there is no indication at this time of any malicious physical or cyber activity, or that any loss of data has occurred.