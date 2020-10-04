Politics

IT outage affecting online voter registration in Pennsylvania

By
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Pennsylvania say they are working to resolve an outage that's affecting voter registration and other online services Sunday night.

The issue began around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Technicians identified the cause as an equipment failure at a data center managed for the commonwealth by Unisys and immediately began to work on plans for recovery, which are in progress.

"We are working around the clock with our vendors to bring services back online as quickly as possible and will continue to do so until operations are fully restored," said Secretary of Administration Michael Newsome. "In the meantime, the affected agencies are working to activate their continuity plans and provide additional information to customers of the impacted services."

Officials say there is no indication at this time of any malicious physical or cyber activity, or that any loss of data has occurred.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspennsylvaniavote 20202020 presidential electionelection
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump briefly leaves hospital to surprise supporters
Toomey won't run for U.S. Senate again, AP source says
Man found dead following fire in Philadelphia
2 US presidents, 100 years apart, sickened by pandemics they played down
2 women still sought for vandalizing memorial for fallen police officer
Portion of I-95 SB shut down following crash
Philadelphia Eagles make roster moves ahead of Sunday's game
Show More
2 Temple students fall from rooftop while taking selfies during party: Police
Philadelphia father "Walks Out of the Darkness" for son who died by suicide
AccuWeather: Clouds Thicken Overnight, A Passing Shower Monday Morning
Homeowner being fined $50 a day for hanging American flag
"My blood is boiling": Celebrities react to attack on Rick Moranis
More TOP STORIES News