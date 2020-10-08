Man shot 4 times while pumping gas, drives himself to hospital

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man was shot four times while pumping gas in the city's Germantown section early Thursday morning.

It happened just after midnight at the Speedway station on the 100 block of East Chelten Avenue.

Police said while the man was pumping gas he sat back inside his car and someone pulled up and fired seven shots into his car.

The man was struck four times but somehow managed to drive himself to Einstein Medical Center, police said. He remains at the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are checking the gas station's store surveillance video.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiagun violenceshootingphiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dead following shootout with police officers in Germantown
Post-VP debate poll: Who won the night, Harris or Pence?
Instead of a tip, server finds "MASK" written on receipt
Fact Check: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence debate
AccuWeather: Sunny and Cool, A Bit Breezy Today
Man walking to food truck killed by hit-and-run driver
Hurricane Delta track brings storm to Louisiana on Friday
Show More
Attempted carjacking leads to gun battle in West Philly
Supply manager puts off retirement to keep hospitals stocked
Eagles' Darius Slay says NFL shouldn't have played but now OK with protocols
Soon-to-be 100-year-old veteran receives high school diploma
City Council hears from Philly protesters harmed by police use of force
More TOP STORIES News