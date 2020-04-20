Community & Events

Race and the Coronavirus

By and Niki Hawkins
In this week's 15-minute episode of Inside Story, host Matt O'Donnell takes a deeper dive into why African Americans are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, and the alarming death stats of the community.

This week's panel features a pair of experts on race in Dr. Jocelyn Mitchell-Williams, Dean of Diversity and Community Affairs at Cooper Medical School at Rowan University and Chad Dion Lassiter, Executive Director of the PA Human Relations Commission. The panel helps break down healthcare disparities by race and socioeconomic issues that exacerbate the issue.

