BLACK HISTORY MONTH

6abc Black History Awards Celebration

EMBED </>More Videos

The theme of this year's event was 'Commerce and Inclusion', as 6abc recognized African Americans creating opportunities for minorities.

6abc Back History Event 2019
Our 2019 6abc Black History Awards Celebration took place on Feb. 12. The theme of this year's event was 'Commerce and Inclusion', as we looked to recognize African Americans creating business opportunities and greater access for minority businesses in our region. Our honorees included City of Philadelphia Commerce Director Harold T. Epps, Perryman Construction, and Project NorthStar- the three-day tech conference for Black and LatinX entrepreneurs. The event was catered by The Bynum Brothers.

Project NorthStar
Three-day tech conference for tech entrepreneurs.

Perryman Construction

South
Green Soul
The Grand Ballroom
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
visionsblack history monthblack history
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Visions 2019: Celebrating Black History Month
Cecil B. Moore remembered for helping usher in new era of integration and inclusion
Pioneering Hall of Famer Frank Robinson dies at 83
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
SAG Awards: 'Black Panther' wins top film honor
More black history month
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow and Sleet Wednesday
Ex-officer accused of sexually assaulting witnesses, suspects
ESPN: Manny Machado headed to Padres, not Phillies
Fire erupts after car hits trailer behind NJ shopping center
Safety experts warn of dangers at indoor trampoline parks
Piles of trash removed after several weeks at Camden apartments
Mom charged in toddler's death to remain jailed until trial
Armed robbery shootings in Germantown may be connected
Show More
Voorhees officer leaves $100 tip for pregnant waitress
"Process This:" 76ers front and center on SI cover
Brothers claim Jussie Smollett staged attack after threatening letter, source says
Highway Patrol Officer Andy Chan weaned off ventilator
Police: 12-year-old boy shoots 14-year-old girl in the face
More News