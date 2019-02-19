6abc Back History Event 2019

Our 2019 6abc Black History Awards Celebration took place on Feb. 12. The theme of this year's event was 'Commerce and Inclusion', as we looked to recognize African Americans creating business opportunities and greater access for minority businesses in our region. Our honorees included City of, and- the three-day tech conference for Black and LatinX entrepreneurs. The event was catered by The Bynum Brothers.Three-day tech conference for tech entrepreneurs.