Our 2019 6abc Black History Awards Celebration took place on Feb. 12. The theme of this year's event was 'Commerce and Inclusion', as we looked to recognize African Americans creating business opportunities and greater access for minority businesses in our region. Our honorees included City of Philadelphia Commerce Director Harold T. Epps, Perryman Construction, and Project NorthStar- the three-day tech conference for Black and LatinX entrepreneurs. The event was catered by The Bynum Brothers.
Project NorthStar
Three-day tech conference for tech entrepreneurs.
Perryman Construction
South
Green Soul
The Grand Ballroom
visionsblack history monthblack history
