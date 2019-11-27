OFFICIAL RULES
I. NAME OF SPONSOR(S)
ABC, Inc., licensee of WPVI-TV, 4100 City Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131 (hereinafter referred to as "Sponsor").
II. ELIGIBILITY
The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade Tune-in-to-Win Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes") is open only to legal residents Philadelphia, Delaware or New Jersey, who are at least eighteen (18) years of age or older.
Any individuals (including, but not limited to, employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six (6) months, performed services for Sponsor, other television and radio stations in the DMA, or any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Sweepstakes or supplying a prize, and/or their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family and household members of such individuals, and any person who, within the past ninety (90) days, has been awarded a prize in any sweepstakes conducted by Sponsor, are not eligible to enter or win. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, stepparents, children, stepchildren, siblings, stepsiblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three (3) months a year.
III. HOW AND WHEN TO ENTER
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.
To enter the Sweepstakes, viewers must watch 6abc's live broadcast of the Dunkin' 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade from at 8:30am Eastern Standard Time ("ET") to 12:00pm (noon) ET on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Three times during the broadcast, a live poll will appear onscreen asking viewers to vote on a particular subject (e.g., favorite parade float, favorite performer, etc.) (each, a "Poll"). To cast your vote, you must visit the website 6abc.com/poll ("Polling Site") within ten minutes (10:00) of the onscreen prompt. There will be three (3) Polls in total during the broadcast.
Once your vote has been cast on the Polling Site, you will receive an invitation to enter the Sweepstakes. Once you click on the link indicating your consent to enter the Sweepstakes, you may enter the Sweepstakes free of charge by following the instructions and providing the requested contact information (i.e., Name, Age, Phone Number and Email Address) on the registration form. Except as otherwise addressed by these Official Rules, and to the extent entrants may otherwise elect at the time of Entry, information provided by you for this Sweepstakes is subject to Sponsor's privacy policy located at https://disneyprivacycenter.com/privacy-policy-translations/english, and the privacy policy terms of Megaphone TV, located at https://www.megaphonetv.com/privacy.
CLICK THE CHECK BOX SIGNIFYING THAT YOU HAVE READ AND AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES. IF YOU DO NOT CHECK THE BOX INDICATING YOUR CONFIRMATION OF AND AGREEMENT TO THE ABOVE, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTERED IN THE SWEEPSTAKES AND CANNOT WIN A PRIZE.
Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received.
Sponsor can provide no technical support and accepts no responsibility for insuring the receipt or successful submission of your Entries. Sponsor is not responsible for Entries not received; failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to, electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software. Mass entries or entries generated by a script, macro or use of automated methods will be disqualified. If canceled, Sponsor reserves the right at its discretion to determine the winner using all non-suspect eligible Entries received up to the time of cancellation. If for any reason the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, or other causes that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers or disables the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. No responsibility is assumed for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any electronic entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in this Sweepstakes.
IV. HOW AND WHEN WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED AND NOTIFIED
One (1) winner will be selected via random drawing after the close of each Entry Period (three (3) winners in total), from all the submissions received in each applicable Entry Period, to receive a prize.
Sponsor shall announce winners' names on-air during the broadcast.
Winners will additionally be contacted by Sponsor via the email address and/or phone number provided on the Sweepstakes entry form. Failure to respond to the initial verification phone call and/or email within forty-eight (48) hours after initial notification to the potential winner or return of the email notification as undeliverable after two (2) attempts may result in disqualification and award of the prize to an alternate winner. Each potential winner will be required to complete, sign and return without two (2) business days of transmission an Affidavit of Eligibility, Release and Indemnification, and a Publicity Release where allowed by law, W-9 Form, if applicable and any other documentation required by Sponsor (collectively, the "Verification Documents"). If a potential winner does not respond to the initial notification within forty-eight (48) hours as set forth above, if Verification Documents are not returned to Sponsor within the specified time period, if potential winner cannot attend any programming or events connected with the Sweepstakes on specified dates, if any prize notification of prize is returned as non-deliverable, if potential winner is found to be ineligible or otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, or if potential winner cannot or does not accept the prize for any reason, prize may be forfeited and potential winner may be disqualified without compensation of any kind and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing (time permitting) from the remaining eligible Entries received.
Limit one (1) prize per person, and one (1) prize per household, for the duration of the Sweepstakes.
Final determination of winners is always conditional on verification of eligibility and compliance with all rules and procedures.
V. PRIZE(S)
Three (3) winners shall each receive one (1) of the following prize packages (collectively, the "Prizes"):
Prize 1: One (1) winner shall a year's supply of Dunkin' coffee, to be awarded in the amount of $575 in Dunkin' gift cards.
Actual retail value of Prize 1: $575
Prize 2: One (1) winner shall receive ten (10) mezzanine seat tickets and two (2) parking passes to the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Lincoln Financial Field and tailgate party provided by Dunkin'. For the tailgate party, Winner shall have the option of either:
Delivery of Dunkin' products to the chosen location at Lincoln Financial Field (approximately $250 worth, exact products to be selected at Sponsor and/or prize provider's discretion); or
Ten (10) $25 Dunkin' Gift Cards for winner's discretionary use.
Prize 2 approximate retail value ("ARV"): $2,065
Prize 3: One (1) winner will shall receive vacation package for six (6) persons (i.e., winner and five (5) guests) to Orlando, Florida, including the following:
Roundtrip economy-class airfare for winner and five (5) guests to/from a major airport near winner's residence and Orlando (exact flights, route and schedule to be determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion);
Hotel accommodations (i.e., one (1) unit with a maximum occupancy of six (6) persons) for five (5) nights at the Hilton Orlando;
A private cabana for one (1) day with a complimentary fruit/beverage welcome basket;
A complimentary private capsule with a champagne (or soda) toast for up to six (6) people on the Wheel at ICON Park; and
Dinner for six (6) at Tapa Toro at ICON Park.
Trip must be taken before November 27, 2020. Blackout dates apply. Minimum age to book resort reservations is twenty-five (25). If Prize 3 winner is under the age of twenty-five (25), someone of age may make the reservations on the winner's behalf, provided that the Prize 3 winner is in the travel party.
Prize 3 ARV: $7,190
Total ARV of all Prizes awarded: $9,830. If the actual retail value of a Prize is less than the stated ARV, the difference will not be awarded. The ARV's of all Prizes are furnished by the prize suppliers.
Final actual value of Prize 3 at time of booking and travel may be substantially more or less depending on dates of travel, point of origin and ticket availability. Some restrictions apply. Airline tickets issued in conjunction with Prize 3 are not eligible for frequent flyer miles, and no code share flights may be used. Sponsor reserves the right to structure travel route on a Sponsor-selected carrier for air travel from a major airport near winner's residence, in its sole discretion. All aspects of the travel portion of Prize 3 must be conducted on the dates within the range of options provided by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. Sponsor shall not be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions or substitution or any act or omissions whatsoever by the air carriers, hotels and/or other transportation companies or any other persons providing any of these services or accommodations. Sponsor shall not be liable for any loss or damage to baggage. Winner and guests must travel together on the same itinerary and must possess all required travel documents, including valid photo identification.
All expenses not specifically provided for herein are the winner's sole responsibility. Prize 3 does not include travel to the departure airport or to the hotel, meals (except as specifically included), incidentals, tips, telephone calls, airline baggage fees, or any other personal expenses incurred during the winner's stay.
In the event a winner elects to attend Prize-related events or travel without guest(s), no additional compensation will be awarded. Winners are not entitled to exchange or transfer prizes or to obtain other substitutes, but Sponsor in its sole discretion may substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Sponsor will not replace any lost, mutilated or stolen tickets, travel vouchers, certificates or prizes. Prize elements may not be separated. Prizes cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion or offer. Federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the Winner, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at $600 or more and must submit a validly executed IRS Form W-9 to claim prize.
Prizes are subject to availability. Sponsor is not responsible for the cancellation or preemption of an event or for other circumstances that make it impractical to impossible to fulfill that element of the Prize. That element of the Prize has no approximate retail value, and if it becomes impractical or impossible to fulfill such element, Sponsor's only obligation will be to provide the remainder, if any, of the Prize.
In the event a winner and/or guest engage in behavior that (as determined by Sponsor in Sponsor's sole discretion) is obnoxious or inappropriate, threatening, illegal or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, Sponsor reserves the right to terminate the applicable Prize experience early, in whole or in part, and send winner and/or guest home with no further compensation.
VI. RELEASES
By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which shall be final in all respects.
By participating in the Sweepstakes and/or accepting any prize that they may win, entrants agree to release ABC, Inc., licensee of WPVI-TV, their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns, and Facebook (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in the Sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of a Prize.
Entrants authorize the Released Parties to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programming or promotional material, in any media now known or hereafter created or conceived, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winners list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.
To claim prize, winner must: (a) provide proof of winner's age, residency, and legal status; (b) sign and return eligibility, publicity, liability, rules compliance and any other releases requested by Sponsor; and (c) have winner's intended guest(s) or travel companion(s), if any, sign and return releases requested by Sponsor; all within the time period(s) specified by Sponsor.
VII. MISCELLANEOUS; WINNERS' LIST
Void where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.
Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the Sweepstakes in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including but not limited to acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the Sweepstakes as originally planned.
The winners list and these Official Rules will be posted https://6abc.com/ for thirty (30) days after all winners have been finally determined.