Health & Fitness

Ab & outer glute workout - Today's Tip

Shoshana has a workout for you with social distancing in mind.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc fitness tiptoday's tip
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clerk shot after argument inside West Kensington corner store: Police
Teen driving recklessly caused deadly crash on I-76: Police
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' COVID-19 findings killed
Missing Pa. boy who took parents' minivan spotted in Va.
Center City Sips cancels 2020 season
3 teens wounded by gunfire in North Philly
Customers shoot McDonald's employees after being told to leave: Police
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Milder Today, Rain Friday
Murphy extends public health emergency for 30 days
Fire tears through NE Philly apartment building
Free Printable Mother's Day Card and Poster by 6abc!
Temple students getting creative with at-home graduations
More TOP STORIES News