WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Health & Fitness
Wide plie - Today's Tip
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Shoshana has workout for you - no equipment needed!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness
6abc fitness tip
today's tip
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot at South Philly gun shop
Several ATMs vandalized overnight in Philly
Joe Biden to speak in Philadelphia on civil unrest
Protesters hit with tear gas on I-676
Residents stocking up on guns to defend against looters
Pa. Primary: Polls open, Wolf moves deadline to count mail-in ballots
AccuWeather: Comfortable Today Stormy Tomorrow
Show More
2 women injured jumping from second story of burning home
Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral
3 injured in apartment fire above Boost Mobile store
Crash leaves 2 dead, 8 hurt in Philadelphia
5 officers shot when protests turned violent in 2 cities
More TOP STORIES News