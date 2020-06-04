WEATHER ALERT
Coastal Flood Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Health & Fitness
Cross-legged ab crunch- Today's Tip
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Shoshana has an awesome ab move just for you!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness
6abc fitness tip
today's tip
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms leave 4 dead across region
Smoldering ATM found outside Wissinoming bar
Rizzo mural to be replaced
Malcolm Jenkins responds to Drew Brees: 'I'm disappointed'
George Floyd's memorials will retrace life: How to watch
Peaceful protest as calls grow for resignation of Montco commissioner
Kensington neighbors come together after businesses struck by looters
Show More
AccuWeather: More Severe Storms
Triple shooting leaves man dead in SW Philly: Police
Passionate, peaceful protest in Philly; city under curfew again
Man killed in fire after severe storms hit Delaware County
Ex-defense chief Mattis rips Trump for dividing Americans
More TOP STORIES News