6abc Gift of Life RegistrationThon: NJ toddler able to see thanks to cornea transplant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc and the Gift of Life donor program are teaming up all day Wednesday for a RegistrationThon.
It is to get more people signed up as organ and tissue donors.
In this story, we meet a South Jersey toddler who is now able to explore her world because of a sight-saving gift.
Megan and Luke Stier of Cinnaminson knew something was wrong the moment Mila was born.
"Her eyes were cloudy. They looked like milky white. And one of her eyes didn't open at all," Megan said.
Just before going home from the hospital, they learned she had a rare vision defect.
"She was blind, and that even with corneal transplants, she would be able to see nothing but shadows," Megan said.
"We both felt devastated," Luke said.
Some doctors suggested prosthetic eyes, but the Stiers wouldn't accept that.
Through online research and a Facebook support group, they found Wills Eye Hospital.
Mila received a cornea transplant on her left eye at just 4-months of age.
"More than 50,000 people get cornea transplants in our country," Howard Nathan, the CEO at the Gift of Life, said.
Nathan says donated tissue restores sight, heals burns, or fixes injured knees or backs.
"One tissue donor can save up to 75 lives," Nathan said.
Mila now has vision in both eyes, thanks to the cornea transplant and a second procedure in Mila's right eye.
"We notice her picking up very, very small objects," Megan said.
And her distance vision is improving as she gets older. Mila' s right about where other 20-month-olds are.
"She points to objects out of her reach," Megan said. "She runs across the room with no fear."
And Mila will be able to see her new baby sister, who arrived last week.
To register as an organ donor, visit this link.
It takes less than a minute.
And be sure to follow our Facebook page to learn more about organ donation.
