Philadelphia sues 3 gun shops in hopes of reducing gun violence

Inside Story discusses crime reduction and the tactics city officials are using to try and address murder, carjackings and illegal dirt bikes.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards and the panel discuss crime in the city of Philadelphia, beginning with whether the lawsuit against three local gun shops involved in straw purchases will help curb gun violence.

Also, they tackle the ensuing rumors that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will be resigning; a notion his office vehemently denies.

The panel then offers an update on the Pennsylvania budget impasse and whether the Pennsylvania Primary date should be moved up from April to March.

Also, some ideas to thwart the increasing lawlessness found in the city with illegal ATV and dirt bike rides, theft and carjackings.

Get the inside story with Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Farah Jimenez, Bob Brady and Christine Flowers.