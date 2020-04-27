Health & Fitness

A Clearer Picture of the Long-term During COVID-19

By Niki Hawkins
On this 15-minute edition of Inside Story, host Tamala Edwards speaks with Dr. Krys Johnson, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology at Temple University, and David Nash, Founding Dean Emeritus of the Jefferson College of Population Health, to discuss what life could look like in the future as society continues dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Among the topics discussed were:

  • How long could this "new normal" last?
  • What's the potential for a vaccine?
  • Life afer COVID-19: what will be the positives and negatives?


Watch past episodes of Inside Story here, and tune in to Inside Story Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on 6abc.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Reopening Pennsylvania: Understanding the target numbers under Gov. Wolf's plan

Pennsylvania expanding curbside pickup at liquor stores

New Jersey tech company aims to donate 1 million face masks

Headache, loss of taste among list of 6 new possible COVID-19 symptoms, according to CDC

Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to fly over Philadelphia on Tuesday

COVID-19 RESOURCES

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessinside storycovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey governor unveils 6-part plan to reopen state
Flight path released for Blue Angels, Thunderbirds flyover
Understanding the numbers to reopen Pennsylvania
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
Pa. sees deaths from COVID-19 climb to nearly 1,600
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Cool, Spotty Showers Today
Pa. expanding curbside pickup at liquor stores Monday
Show More
Masks to be required across Delaware beginning Tuesday
Speaker Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president
Quick return to 'normal' unlikely amid reopening in Pa.
City opens new food distribution site in NE Philly
'Zoom fatigue' is real, experts caution
More TOP STORIES News