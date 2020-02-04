6abc Job Listings

Art Director - WPVI
WPVI, the Walt Disney Television Group owned ABC affiliate in Philadelphia, seeks a highly motivated creative individual to join the Marketing Department as Art Director. The ideal candidate is an ingenious visual problem solver and innovator who can lead their team as well as work closely with departments across the station and enhance the news content through visualization. They must be forward-thinking, possess a strong understanding of design - from creation to activation, and understand how brands activate on multiple media platforms. The ideal candidate has a passion for local news and weather content.
Job Responsibilities include:
- Oversee the design and development of compelling and sophisticated visuals that complement and enhance news content across all platforms including broadcast, digital, print and all other marketing platforms
- Lead a team of designers to bring visualizations to news content
- Closely collaborate with the news department to visualize and translate editorial ideas into compelling visuals
For additional information about the position and to apply, please log onto www.disneycareers.com. EEO/F/M/D/V/SO/GI
Central Ingest and Copy Specialist, ABC OTVS Centralized Traffic Operations
This position will report to the Central Ingest and Copy Specialist, will act in the capacity of the Central Ingest and Copy Specialist, and will be accountable for the general success of the ABC OTVS traffic team. As part of this function, the Central Ingest and Copy Specialist be prepared to embrace training in other traffic functions. The primary responsibilities will be involved with the central ingest and copy process for the team's stations, as well as overall accountability of superior log production across the team. The Copy Specialist will also be expected to work closely with the other teams' specialists, in order to share inventory information, improve standardization, and share best practices. The Copy Specialist may be required to work hours within a range of M-F 8am-830pm EST, as required by the business hours of the market assigned to the specialist. Working with the OCTO team on company initiatives and direction will be required. For more details about this position and to apply, please go online to www.disneycareers.com. EEO/F/M/V/D/SO/GI
Associate Producer, Part Time
WPVI-TV/6abc is looking for a talented content creator who knows the Philadelphia region, and wants to share its stories through a variety of programs, including FYI Philly, live specials, digital series, and the ABC Localish brand. This position is hands-on and would include booking stories, writing scripts, setting up production schedules, approving the editing of the features for assigned shows and occasional editing. The 6abc Multiplatform Programming Department lives up to its name with next-gen programming for broadcast, web and social platforms. Applicants must be fast, creative, detail-oriented and equipped with modern production skills, including non-linear editing, website publishing and understanding of current (and future) social media platforms. Three plus years of experience producing features is preferred.
Apply online at www.disneycareers.com.
EOE/F/M/V/D/SO/GI
Assistant Director - Technology
The WPVI-TV Assistant Director - Technology will be responsible for managing the day to day operations of the Technology department, alongside the Assistant Director - IT, and under the direction of the Executive Director - Technology. This includes the management of all technology staff, planning and execution of all local/division initiatives and projects, and overseeing all daily operations necessary to keep the station functioning optimally. The ideal candidate's background will include a considerable amount of IT experience in addition to traditional Broadcast Engineering experience. This person will also function as the go-to person for all IT management needs in the absence of the Assistant Director - IT. In an ever-changing industry, this person is expected to be a creative innovator of technology and will be expected to help drive the department and station toward the future of broadcast/IT operations. WPVI, a Walt Disney Television station, is the market leader in local news and is leading the way in the digital, non-linear/OTT spaces by consistently innovating and creating new ways to reach its audiences. For more details about the position and to apply please go to www.disneycareers.com. EEO/F/M/D/V/SO/GI
Executive Producer
WPVI TV is looking for an experienced, imaginative and self-motivated Executive Producer to work in Philadelphia's number one newsroom.
This position requires leadership, solid decision-making skills and the ability to work well in a dynamic and very competitive environment.
Candidates must have social media experience and leadership in the digital content areas. The ideal candidate has experience leading a team through transformational change and willing to pitch in at all hours.
Plus, they must live and breathe news and new technology.
Television news management (including producing) experience is a must.
No calls, emails or faxes.
Send resume and show tape to Anne Giblin, News Business Manager, WPVI TV, 4100 City Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19072.
EOE/F/M/V/D/SO/GI
Digital Field Journalist
6abc (WPVI-TV) is looking for a Digital Field Journalist. The successful candidate will create video content for 6abc.com, the 6abc app, and the 6abc social media channels including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The position requires a self-starter who can generate story ideas and pursue those stories in the field, and use his or her videography and editing skills to create compelling content. The candidate will work alongside the digital content producers and will also assist in publishing news content to the 6abc digital and social media platforms as schedules dictate.
We are looking for a self-motivated team player who can exercise good editorial judgment. He or she should be flexible, resourceful, and have strong organizational/time management skills with a desire to grow professionally. Candidates must also thrive in a team environment and be available to work flexible hours, including nights and weekends. The candidate will be responsible for the timely posting of breaking local and national news on all digital platforms (including but not limited to websites, apps and social media) while also working with other producers, reporters and assignment editors to coordinate on-air and online news coverage.
Qualifications:
- At least 2 years of relevant experience in the field of journalism
- Website production and social media experience is helpful
- Experience in video content creation. (Please include a link to samples of your work in your cover letter).
Skills:
- Adherence to the highest standards of journalism
- Clear and effective written and verbal communication skills
- Excellent organizational and time management skills
- Deep passion for news and social media
- Ability to multi-task
Please apply online at www.disneycareers.com. EOE/F/M/V/D/SO/GI
Data Journalism Fellowship, WPVI-TV, Philadelphia, PA
As a Data Journalism Fellow for WPVI-TV, you will be charged with finding great local stories within the vast amounts of data that exist about our cities to support both investigative work and day to day consumer stories. You will be part of a first of its kind local data journalism team, with the goal of infusing high-impact data journalism into ABC's newsrooms and content. You will be expected to regularly pitch and produce data-driven stories with creativity and originality across platforms. For more details on the responsibilities and requirements of this position and to apply, please log on the www.disneycareers.com and refer to Req I.D. 692012BR. EEO/F/M/V/D/SO/GI
Special Projects Video Journalist
Philadelphia's dominant news station is looking for a trailblazing, ahead-of-the-curve special projects video journalist to join the Action News team. The successful candidate embraces new technology and isn't afraid to use it. Must deliver impactful storytelling, utilize next generation shooting techniques and incorporate high end craft editing. Investigative/Broadcast news experience required with honed skills including, but not limited to, field videography, editing, and microwave/IP transmission. The schedule is flexible. Experience with Adobe Premiere Suite and all related investigative technology is preferred. Valid driver's license required. EOE Apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com AND send your resume & video link of some of your work to WPVI-TV, 4100 City Avenue., Philadelphia, PA. 19131
News Producer
WPVI, the ABC/Disney owned station, is looking for a full-time producer to join its top-rated news team in Philadelphia. Must have line producing experience and excellent writing skills. Must be flexible to work various shifts, including weekend mornings and evenings. Working knowledge of Dalet operating system is a plus. We're looking for a go-getter who can assemble and manage highly visual, fast-paced newscasts, integrating multiple social media and web features into each broadcast. If that's you, please apply online at www.disneycareers.com or send resume and video link of some of your work to WPVI-TV, 4100 City Line Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131. EOE/F/M/V/D/SO/GI
Community Journalist
WPVI-TV, the Disney-ABC Owned station in Philadelphia, PA is looking for innovative multi-platform journalists who are ready to advance their careers. You must be self-sufficient story tellers who can create memorable content for our digital, social media and broadcast platforms. We are looking for candidates who are able to take a story from conception to completion every day. You should be as comfortable in front of the camera as you are behind it and truly love the art of weaving a compelling story. You will be expected to produce various styles for various platforms. You must be able to research, set-up, shoot, edit, and write content on a daily basis. You must be able to root-out unique local stories with broad audience appeal. Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com. EEO/F/M/V/D/SO/GI
No phone calls, please.
Reporter/Anchor
WPVI-TV is looking for a highly motivated, experienced General Assignment Anchor/Reporter. Candidate must have excellent and proven live television news experience as well as the ability and willingness to operate new field technology. Please apply online at www.disneycareers.com. EEO/F/M/V/D/SO/GI
Central Ingest and Copy Specialist, ABC OTVS Centralized Traffic Operations
This position will report to the Central Ingest and Copy Specialist, will act in the capacity of the Central Ingest and Copy Specialist, and will be accountable for the general success of the ABC OTVS traffic team. As part of this function, the Central Ingest and Copy Specialist be prepared to embrace training in other traffic functions. The primary responsibilities will be involved with the central ingest and copy process for the team's stations, as well as overall accountability of superior log production across the team. The Copy Specialist will also be expected to work closely with the other teams' specialists, in order to share inventory information, improve standardization, and share best practices. The Copy Specialist may be required to work hours within a range of M-F 8am-830pm EST, as required by the business hours of the market assigned to the specialist. Working with the OCTO team on company initiatives and direction will be required. For more details about this position and to apply, please go online to www.disneycareers.com. EEO/F/M/V/D/SO/GI
6abc Job Listings
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More