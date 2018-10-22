The holiday season is just around the corner, and if you're looking to do some shopping, the 42nd Annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show runs Nov. 2-4.
The Art Museum's Craft show features 195 of the finest craft artists from all over the country.
"Fourteen of which are emerging artists," says 2018 show chair Michele Brotman. "I am also excited to welcome 26 guest artists from Germany and four schools."
The show, staged by the museum's women's committee, is the single largest fundraiser for the museum, raising more than 12 million dollars over the years. Funds raised are used to purchase works of art and craft for the museum's permanent collections, fund conservation and publication projects and support exhibitions and education programs.
"Each piece of art is handmade unique and one of a kind," Brotman points out. She adds the artists work in a variety of mediums, "Jewelry wood, mixed media, ceramics, glass, fiber decorative and fiber wearable."
Rachel Fuld is a furniture maker.
"I think of my work as really for city living," Fuld says, "It's kind of fun and colorful and fits into lots of different spacing."
Her custom-made, modern designs are comprised of different types of wood in varying colors and she creates her furniture with an eye toward flexibility.
"It would make a nice children's dresser or an entry hall table," Fuld says of one particular piece.
Ceramicist Teresa Chang will be showcasing her dinnerware line.
"I really think of them as a backdrop for the food," Chang says. "Because it helps the place setting pop."
The event includes artist demonstrations and a fashion show featuring the show's wearable art.
"You will not find anything like this in any of the stores you go into," Brotman promises. "And it's a great opportunity to get some holiday shopping done early."
42nd Annual Contemporary Craft Show
Preview Party: Nov. 1; show, Nov. 2-4
Pennsylvania Convention Center | Event info and tickets
1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Related Topics:
6abc Loves the Arts
6abc Loves the Arts