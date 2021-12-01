6abc Philadelphia Celebrates the Holidays Special

Locations Featured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan and Alicia Vitarelli bring Philadelphia's holiday cheer to life with a celebration to kick off the season.Philadelphia's City Hall is the backdrop as we share some of the traditions that turn the city into the ultimate destination for this time of year.Professional carolers will share the stage as Disney's DCapella, Wanmor, Aijee, Felycia Pendergrass and the Philly POPS share their favorite holiday tunes with live performances. We will share the big moment as we light the Visit Philadelphia Holiday Tree and give you all the background on how it was picked from a forest of contenders.Visit Dilworth Park which has been transformed into a winter wonderland.Meet the makers that bring unique gifts to the Made in Philadelphia Market and Christmas Village.Take a spin on the Rothman Ice Rink or warm up inside the Rothman Cabin with food and drink for all ages.Finally, we'll take you around the region to some of the best light shows that sparkle this time of year including thedisplay that transforms City Hall into fantastic scene.It's a 6abc holiday tradition as we celebrate the holidays in Philadelphia.1500 Arch Street, Philadelphia Pa1 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 191071 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107200 N 6th Street, Philadelphia1001 Longwood Road, Kennet Square, PA 193483400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104