6abc Philadelphia Celebrates the Holidays Special

By Timothy Walton
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan and Alicia Vitarelli bring Philadelphia's holiday cheer to life with a celebration to kick off the season.

Philadelphia's City Hall is the backdrop as we share some of the traditions that turn the city into the ultimate destination for this time of year.

Professional carolers will share the stage as Disney's DCapella, Wanmor, Aijee, Felycia Pendergrass and the Philly POPS share their favorite holiday tunes with live performances. We will share the big moment as we light the Visit Philadelphia Holiday Tree and give you all the background on how it was picked from a forest of contenders.

Visit Dilworth Park which has been transformed into a winter wonderland.

Meet the makers that bring unique gifts to the Made in Philadelphia Market and Christmas Village.

Take a spin on the Rothman Ice Rink or warm up inside the Rothman Cabin with food and drink for all ages.

Finally, we'll take you around the region to some of the best light shows that sparkle this time of year including the Deck the Halls display that transforms City Hall into fantastic scene.

It's a 6abc holiday tradition as we celebrate the holidays in Philadelphia.

Locations Featured


Christmas Village in Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram
1500 Arch Street, Philadelphia Pa

Made in Philadelphia Market | Facebook | Instagram
1 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Rothman Ice Rink | Facebook
1 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Franklin Square | Facebook | Instagram
200 N 6th Street, Philadelphia

Longwood Gardens | Facebook | Instagram
1001 Longwood Road, Kennet Square, PA 19348

Facebook | Instagram
3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104
