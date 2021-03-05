6abc Philly Blood Drive with the Red Cross

Looking to donate blood? Join the 6abc Philly Blood Drive on March 29, 2023, at two locations in Pennsylvania and NJ

6abc Philly Blood Drive



Wednesday, March 29, 2023

9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Two Locations!



Pennsylvania

Courtyard by Marriott

4100 Presidential Boulevard

Philadelphia, PA 19131



New Jersey

Scottish Rite Auditorium

315 White Horse Pike

Collingswood, NJ 08107

Click Here to schedule an appointment or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. Use sponsor code "6abc." All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Testing for sickle cell trait

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.