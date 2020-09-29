WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Today's Tip
Step & press on stairs - Today's Tip
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Shoshana is stepping up your workout in Today's Tip.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness
6abc fitness tip
today's tip
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TODAY'S TIP
Leg taps & press - Today's Tip
Tricep press, leg lift, crunch - Today's Tip
Reverse bridge leg extension - Today's Tip
Rock your abs - Today's Tip
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Souderton schools return to in-person classes
Cyberattack hits major hospital chain based in King of Prussia
Grand jury transcript to be released in Breonna Taylor case
Family mementos meant for newborn stolen by porch pirate
Philly opens multiple early voting centers
Police ID woman killed in Cheltenham Twp. hit-and-run
FREE COFFEE: Where to find National Coffee Day deals
Show More
AccuWeather: Spotty Showers Today, Soaking Rain Tonight
'Dancing with the Stars' makes some Disney magic
2020 presidential, VP debate schedule: What to know
Lightning beat Stars to win Stanley Cup
Mom and daughter plead guilty, but mentally ill, for 5 murders
More TOP STORIES News