6abc Watch and Win Contest

I. NAME OF SPONSOR(S)
WPVI-TV, its licensee ABC, Inc., 6ABC and 6abc.com, 4100 City Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131 Dunkin' Donuts and VISIT FLORIDA (Hereinafter collectively referred to as "Prize Provider").
II. ELIGIBILITY
Entrants must be legal residents of the 50 United States who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry"; (21 years of age or older in the VISIT FLORIDA Vacation Prize Package) and who legally reside in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware are eligible to enter.
Any individuals (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six months, performed services for WPVI-TV, its licensee ABC, Inc., 6ABC and 6abc.com, and Visit Florida, any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the contest or supplying the prize, and/or their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family and household members of such individuals, are not eligible to enter or play. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year.
III. ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.
To enter, watch the 6ABC Thanksgiving Day Parade coverage between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 Noon ET on Thursday, November 28, 2019 and look for each of the three (3) poll questions to be displayed. Within two (2) minutes of each keyword being displayed, go to 6abc.com/poll and select your answer. The winner will be notified at the phone number used to submit their entry and will be announced on the broadcast. Winners must be able to accept prize when notified via phone call. Winners' name and town will be used on-air. Entrants who do not win can enter by submitting the next keyword within the specified time. Sponsor's computer is the official clock for the receipt of entries. Entries will not be acknowledged.
Only those answering the poll can win. Standard carrier-messaging and data charges may apply to each text message sent and received.
If for any reason the contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or other causes that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the contest, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the contest. No responsibility is assumed for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this contest. Except as otherwise contemplated by these Rules, and to the extent entrants may otherwise elect at the time of Entry, information provided by you for these contest is subject to Sponsor's privacy policy located at https://disneyprivacycenter.com/privacy-policy-translations/english ("Privacy Policy"). All entries must be received by 12 Noon ET on November 28, 2019. Proof of entering information on the entry form is not considered proof of delivery or receipt of such entry. Personal information collected in connection with this contest will be treated in accordance with Sponsor's Privacy Policy, available at http://disneyprivacycenter.com.
If a mobile device is used to enter the contest, standard data charges may apply. Consult your carrier.
contest COMMENCEMENT DATE AND DEADLINE FOR ENTRY 6ABC's Watch and Win contest (the "contest") begins on or about Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 9:00 am. Eastern Time ("ET") and ends on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 12 Noon ET (the "contest Period").
To enter the contest, you must have a registered member account with Megaphone TV.
Existing Member: As a Member, you may enter the contest by logging in to your Member Account with your user name or email address and password and following the entry instructions. If you login to your Account using Facebook, you will be asked to allow Facebook's "Basic App Permissions," which is required in order to login to your Account and participate in the contest.
Non-Member: If you are not a Member, you may create a Member Account free of charge by following the registration prompts and providing the requested information, such as Name, Mailing Address, Phone Number and Email Address on the registration form through the "sign up" or similar section on registration/login screen. By creating a Member Account, you acknowledge your agreement to the Terms of Use (available at http://disneytermsofuse.com) . Upon becoming a Member and meeting eligibility requirements, you may enter the contest by following the instructions.
NOTE: During the registration and entry process, you may be asked to consent to receive promotional and marketing emails from ABC, ESPN and/or other members of the Walt Disney family of companies. Consenting to receive promotional, marketing or reminder emails is optional, does not have to be agreed to in order to be eligible to enter the contest and does not improve your chances of winning. In the event you do consent to receive these emails, the use of such emails shall be subject to ABC's Privacy Policy, available at www.disneyprivacycenter.com. During the entry process, you may be asked to "like" Sponsor's Facebook page. Consenting to "like" Sponsor's Facebook page is optional and does not improve your chances of winning.
By clicking the check box next to the statement: "I have read and accept these Official Rules," and the submit button, you signify that you have read and agree to these official rules and meet the eligibility requirements. If you do not check the book indicating your confirmation of and agreement to the above, then you will not be entered in the contest and cannot win a prize.
Sponsor can provide no technical support and accepts no responsibility for insuring the receipt or successful submission of your entry. Mass entries or entries generated by a script, macro or use of automated methods will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software. If for any reason the contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or other causes that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the contest, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the contest. No responsibility is assumed for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail or electronic entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any Web-site, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this contest. In the event of a dispute over an electronic entry, prize will be awarded to the owner of the e-mail account, not the name on the entry form. Except as otherwise contemplated by these Rules, and to the extent entrants may otherwise elect at the time of entry, information provided by you for these contest is subject to Sponsor's Privacy Policy located at https://disneyprivacycenter.com/privacy-policy-translations/english.
IV. HOW AND WHEN WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED AND NOTIFIED
A total of three (3) potential grand prize winners will be selected at random on November 28, 2019 from all valid entries received within two (2) minutes of each of the three polls being displayed. Odds of winning a prize depends on total number of eligible entries received during the contest Period.
Potential Winners will be notified during the 6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast and at the phone number they used to submit their entry. Failure to respond to the initial verification phone call and/or e-mail within 2 minutes after initial notification to the potential Winner or return of the e-mail notification as undeliverable after one (1) attempts will result in disqualification and award of the prize to an alternate winner. Potential Winner will be required to complete, sign and return within two (2) business days of transmission, an Affidavit of Eligibility, Release and Indemnification, and a Publicity Release where allowed by law, W-9 Form, if applicable and any other documentation required by Sponsor (collectively, "Verification Documents"). If potential Winner does not respond to the initial notification as set forth above, if Verification Documents are not returned to Sponsor within the specified time period, if potential Winner cannot attend the performance on the specified date, if any prize notification or prize is returned as non-deliverable, if potential Winner is found to be ineligible or otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, or if potential Winner cannot or does not accept the prize for any reason, prize may be forfeited and potential Winners will be disqualified without compensation of any kind and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing (time permitting) from remaining eligible entries received.
In the event of any dispute concerning the identity of any entrant, the entry will be deemed submitted by the natural person who is the authorized holder of the Megaphone TV account. "Authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.
Final determination of winners are always conditional on verification of eligibility and compliance with all rules and procedures.
V. PRIZE(S)
The Grand Prize Winner for each of the three polls will be awarded one of the following prizes:
1. One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive a VISIT FLORIDA vacation for six (6) to Hilton Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida. Grand Prize includes a cabana for the day with a welcome amenity to include a fresh fruit basket and six non-alcoholic beverages; Round-trip coach class airline tickets for six from Philadelphia to Orlando, FL; a complimentary private capsule with champagne or soda toast for up to six people on the Wheel at ICON Park; as well as dinner for six (6) at Tapa Toro at ICON Park. (Total Approximate Retail Value: $7,190). Certificates will be valid for twelve months from the end of the promotion, until at least November 27th, 2020, and may include traditional blackout periods. Redemption instructions will accompany all certificates. Minimum age to book accommodations is 25. Prizes are non-transferable, cannot be sold or gifted, may not be redeemed for cash, and will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Extensions to expiration dates will not be granted. Prize packages do not include travel to the departure airport or to the hotel (except as specifically included), meals (except as specifically included), incidentals, tips, telephone calls, airline baggage fees, or any other personal expenses incurred during the winner's stay. Airline and schedule are at the sole discretion of VISIT FLORIDA. Non-stop service may not be offered. Prize winner must be one of the passengers booked in the travel party. Winner and guest(s) must have all necessary photo identification and/or travel documents required for travel.
2. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Dunkin' Coffee for one year. The prize will be awarded in the amount of $575 in Dunkin' gift cards. Gift cards have no expiration date. Gift cards will be mailed to the winner one (1) week after Affidavit of eligibility, indemnification and release and tax forms are received. Prize does not include any taxes or gratuities or other expenses. (Approximate Retail Value: $575).
3. One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive ten (10) mezzanine seat tickets and two (2) parking passes to the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday, December 22nd 2019 at Lincoln Financial Field and a Dunkin' provided Tailgate. (Approximate Retail Value/Game tickets/Parking passes: $149.50 with an extra $25 loaded value on each ticket to be used at concessions, $174.50 overall value per ticket plus two $35 parking passes. Total Value of all tickets & passes: $1,815). The Winner has two options for claiming the Dunkin' Tailgate prize: Option 1: Dunkin' delivery of Dunkin' products to the chosen location at Lincoln Financial Field (Approximate Retail Value: $250); OR Option 2: Winner can receive ten (10) $25 Dunkin' Gift Cards (Approximate Retail Value: $250). Please note that tickets will be emailed to winner prior to the game (Tickets can be accessed through Mobile Ticketing in the Eagles App). Prize does not include any taxes or gratuities or other expenses such as parking, food and beverage that is provided beyond the prize packet. Prizes will be fulfilled after Affidavit of eligibility, indemnification and release and tax forms are received. (Total Prize Value: $2,065).
APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUE OF PRIZE: The ARV's of all prizes are furnished by Prize Provider. If the actual value of the prize is less than stated approximate retail value, the difference will not be awarded.
Certificates will be valid for twelve months from the end of the promotion, until at least November 22, 2019, and may include traditional blackout periods. Redemption instructions will accompany all certificates. Minimum age to book accommodations is 21. Minimum age to book car rental is 20.
Prizes are non-transferable, cannot be sold or gifted, may not be redeemed for cash, and will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Extensions to expiration dates will not be granted. Prize packages do not include travel to the departure airport or to the hotel (except as specifically included), meals (except as specifically included), incidentals, tips, telephone calls, airline baggage fees, or any other personal expenses incurred during the winner's stay. Airline and schedule are at the sole discretion of VISIT FLORIDA. Non-stop service may not be offered. Prize winner must be one of the passengers booked in the travel party. Winner and guest(s) must have all necessary photo identification and/or travel documents required for travel.
All expenses not specifically provided for herein are the winner's sole responsibility. Some restrictions may apply.
Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of the winner, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at $600 or more.
Winners are not entitled to exchange or transfer prizes or to obtain cash or other substitutes, but Sponsor in its sole discretion may substitute prizes of equal or greater value.
Prize is subject to availability. Sponsor is not responsible for cancellation or preemption of show/event/meeting or for other circumstances that make it impractical or impossible to fulfill this element of the prize. This element of the prize has no approximate retail value, and if it becomes impractical or impossible to fulfill this element, Sponsor's only obligation will be to provide the remainder, if any, of prize.
VI. RELEASES
By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, Judges and/or the contest administrator, which shall be final in all respects.
By participating in this contest and accepting any prize that they may win, entrants agree to release WPVI-TV, its licensee ABC, Inc., 6ABC and 6abc.com, Dunkin' Donuts and VISIT FLORIDA their parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns and Facebook/Instagram (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this contest and/or acceptance or use of the prize. The VISIT FLORIDA Privacy Policy can be found at: http://www.visitflorida.com/en-us/privacy-policy.html
Winners agree that the Released Parties have not made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Any and all warranties and/or guarantees on a prize, if any, are subject to the manufacturer's terms and therefore winners agree to look solely to such manufacturers for any such warranty and/or guarantee.
Entrants authorize the Released Parties to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programming or promotional material, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winners' list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.
VII. MISCELLANEOUS; WINNERS' LIST
Void where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.
Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the contest in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including but not limited to acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the contest as originally planned.
List of winners and these Rules will be posted on 6abc.com for at least 30 days after winner(s) are notified or announced.
