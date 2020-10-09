amazon

BBB warns of scammers posing as Amazon employees to steal customers' personal information

NEW YORK -- A new report from the Better Business Bureau warns about con artists who could steal personal information by posing as Amazon employees ahead of Prime Day.

The organization told "Good Morning America" that shoppers should be aware of bogus calls that claim to be from Amazon's "Fraud Department" and instruct victims to "press one" to speak to an executive.

The calls sometimes show up as legitimate numbers from the BBB and other credible organizations

"Once you press one, you open yourselves up to whatever it is they're wanting from you, your personal information, your Social Security, your bank, your driver's license," said Lori Wilson, the CEO of the BBB's Oakland office.

RELATED: What to know about 2020 Amazon Prime Day
EMBED More News Videos

Attention shoppers! We now have dates for this year's Amazon Prime Day! But you can also help out small businesses while you shop. Here's how.



The BBB said the scammers tell victims that they have problems with their Amazon accounts, like a lost package or a declined credit card payment.

They then ask for personal information like an Amazon account login, credit card number or date of birth.

"They're targeting anybody with a phone. Whether it's a business or whether it's a somebody who doesn't own their own company, you're a target," Wilson said.

Amazon told "GMA" that the company works hard to protect against "bad actors that fraudulently use our brand."

The company said customers should be skeptical of unsolicited calls and avoid making payments outside the Amazon website.

Consumers should also ignore demands for urgent action, as scammers want victims to react fast without thinking.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
amazonbetter business bureauu.s. & worldscam
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMAZON
COVID-19 pushes start of holiday shopping earlier than ever
Amazon counts nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases among frontline workforce
Walmart, Target to hold their own sale alongside Amazon
Boy uses 'Alexa' to save mom during medical emergency
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder in killing of unarmed Black man
Police identify woman killed in Germantown rampage
'Naked ballots' in Pa. could be election wild card
Action News Investigation: Cause of rising gun violence in Philadelphia
1 killed, multiple injured after shots fired outside Philly store
Delaware man accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Woman who oversees Pa. elections votes early in Bucks Co.
Show More
Need to register to vote? Deadlines fast approaching
Ketamine found in picture frames at Philly airport
Foles beats Brady again in rematch of Super Bowl 52 QBs
Couple beats Delta to the altar in rushed wedding
Broadway shows suspended through May 2021 due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News