u.s. & world

Former White Sox pitcher Charlie Haeger found in Grand Canyon after he was sought in ex-girlfriend's killing

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- A former professional baseball player sought in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in a Phoenix suburb was found dead Saturday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Grand Canyon, police said.

The body of Charles Haeger, 37, was discovered about 4 p.m. on a trail along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona, Sgt. Ben Hoster, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman said in a statement Saturday night.

Police were seeking Haeger on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting Friday, Hoster said.

The victim was identified by police Saturday night as Danielle Breed, 34. Breed owned The Tipsy Coyote Bar and Grill in Scottsdale, the Arizona Republic reported.

Earlier Saturday, Haeger's unoccupied vehicle was found near Flagstaff in northern Arizona, police said. Flagstaff is 118 miles north of Scottsdale.

According to mlb.com, Haeger was a pitcher drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2001, and he played 83 innings in the the major leagues. His career included stints with the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations.

Hoster said investigators determined that a male roommate of the victim heard gunshots when he returned to the residence Friday and that moments later Haeger emerged from the victim's bedroom with a handgun.

"Haeger then pointed the handgun at the roommate. The roommate quickly escaped out of the back of the residence, and he was able to get a neighbor to call 911," Hoster said in a statement.

Responding police found the victim dead in her bedroom, Hoster said.

If you feel suicidal or you're worried about someone you know, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text the Crisis Text Line by messaging TALK to 741741. For more information, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonamurdermanhuntshootingu.s. & worldchicago white soxmurder suicide
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Astronaut chooses daughter's wedding over space test flight
Cannabis growers concerned about smoke taint after CA wildfires
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Dr. Fauci estimates 'some degree of normality' toward end of 2021
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder in killing of unarmed Black man
Family members ID carjacking victim killed in Germantown rampage
'Naked ballots' in Pa. could be election wild card
Action News Investigation: Cause of rising gun violence in Philadelphia
1 killed, multiple injured after shots fired outside Philly store
Delaware man accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Need to register to vote? Deadlines fast approaching
Show More
Ketamine found in picture frames at Philly airport
Foles beats Brady again in rematch of Super Bowl 52 QBs
Couple beats Delta to the altar in rushed wedding
Broadway shows suspended through May 2021 due to pandemic
Hundreds of birds found dead after flying into Center City buildings
More TOP STORIES News