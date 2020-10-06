2020 presidential election

Texas neighbors with opposing political signs show how to have friendly relationship

CEDAR PARK, Texas -- As Election Day approaches, tension between the Democratic and Republican parties continue to rise.

However, two central Texas neighbors are urging everyone to lead with love and not judgement.

Tasha Hancock and Marne Litton live in Cedar Park, near Austin. They have been neighbors and friends for six years.

Litton is a Republican and Hancock is a Democrat, KVUE reports.

RELATED: Man places electric fence around 'Trump 2020' sign after it was stolen 6 times
EMBED More News Videos

The lifelong Democrat recently turned Republican says his sign was stolen six times before he decided to take action.



They say they wanted to change the narrative after seeing neighbors bicker online, and political signs vandalized.

"So I may think one way about one subject and that's why I vote a certain way, but that doesn't run my whole life," Litton said. "That doesn't mean I'm a bad person, or my kids are not good people, or we're not a good family and vice versa."

"We're both mothers," Hancock said. "This is to demonstrate to our kids that you can have different opinions, you can look different, and still respect and love one another."

Even though they'll be checking different boxes on Nov. 3, the duo said they will be riding to the polls together to make their voices heard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexasdonald trumprepublicanstexas newsdemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldelectionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
'Naked ballots' in Pa. could be election wild card
Need to register to vote? Deadlines fast approaching
Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health
Skeptical of USPS cuts, Philly voters hand-deliver ballots instead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder in killing of unarmed Black man
Family members ID carjacking victim killed in Germantown rampage
'Naked ballots' in Pa. could be election wild card
Action News Investigation: Cause of rising gun violence in Philadelphia
1 killed, multiple injured after shots fired outside Philly store
Delaware man accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Need to register to vote? Deadlines fast approaching
Show More
Ketamine found in picture frames at Philly airport
Foles beats Brady again in rematch of Super Bowl 52 QBs
Couple beats Delta to the altar in rushed wedding
Broadway shows suspended through May 2021 due to pandemic
Hundreds of birds found dead after flying into Center City buildings
More TOP STORIES News