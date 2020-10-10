halloween

California man creates epic Metallica-themed Halloween light show at home

TRACY, Calif. -- This fall, a Northern California man is continuing an annual tradition by turning his home into a dazzling Halloween light show for his neighbors to enjoy.

Tom BetGeorge, of Tracy, choreographed the light display to the song "Enter Sandman" by Metallica.

Rapping, neon-charged pumpkins, and an accompanying light show of ghosts and gravestones greets neighbors in one Tracy neighborhood this Halloween.



He says spent more than 80 hours making sure every note of the song was represented in the sequence.

The flashy display includes pumpkins, gravestones and spiders.

In the past, BetGeorge has said that his love for light shows began as a hobby.

Now that his work has gone viral in recent years, BetGeorge creates shows for theme parks worldwide.

He normally leaves the display lighted for a couple of hours on weekends to raise money for a local family shelter.
