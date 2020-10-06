Personal Finance

Stimulus check update: IRS extends deadline to register for non-filers

CHICAGO -- Thousands of Americans still waiting for their stimulus checks now have an extended deadline to register for their payment.

The IRS needs people who typically don't file a tax return to submit their information.

The October 15 deadline was pushed back to November 21, giving people five extra weeks.

RELATED: Still haven't received your stimulus check from the IRS? Try visiting this page
EMBED More News Videos

Here is a tutorial on how to use the non-filer page on the IRS website to get the status of your stimulus check.



"We took this step to provide more time for those who have not yet received a payment to register to get their money, including those in low-income and underserved communities," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "The IRS is deeply involved in processing and programming that overlaps filing seasons. Any further extension beyond November would adversely impact our work on the 2020 and 2021 filing seasons. The Non-filers portal has been available since the spring and has been used successfully by many millions of Americans."

The extended deadline is only for people who have not received their economic impact payment and don't normally file a tax return. For people who requested an extension for filing their 2019 tax returns, the deadline remains October 15.

The IRS said it sent out nine million letters last month to people who may be eligible for the $1,200 stimulus check and don't normally file a tax return..

For more information, visit IRS.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeirsabc7ny instagramstimulus fundsu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder in killing of unarmed Black man
Family members ID carjacking victim killed in Germantown rampage
'Naked ballots' in Pa. could be election wild card
Action News Investigation: Cause of rising gun violence in Philadelphia
1 killed, multiple injured after shots fired outside Philly store
Delaware man accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Need to register to vote? Deadlines fast approaching
Show More
Ketamine found in picture frames at Philly airport
Foles beats Brady again in rematch of Super Bowl 52 QBs
Couple beats Delta to the altar in rushed wedding
Broadway shows suspended through May 2021 due to pandemic
Hundreds of birds found dead after flying into Center City buildings
More TOP STORIES News