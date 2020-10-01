halloween

24 movies, shorts to watch on Disney+ to celebrate Halloween

There's no denying that Halloween looks a little different this year, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate the season safely at home!

If you're looking to get in the mood by watching something spooky, scary or downright supernatural, check out these two dozen Halloween movies, shorts and specials that are available to stream on Disney+ this year:

  • "Don't Look Under the Bed"
  • "Frankenweenie" (2012)
  • "Girl vs Monster"
  • "Halloweentown"
  • "Halloweentown High"
  • "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"
  • "Haunted Mansion"
  • "Hocus Pocus"
  • "Mom's Got A Date With A Vampire"
  • "Mr. Boogedy"
  • "Phantom of the Megaplex"
  • "Return to Halloweentown"
  • "The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad"
  • "The Ghost of Buxley Hall"
  • "The Nightmare Before Christmas"
  • "The Scream Team"
  • "Twitches"
  • "Twitches Too"
  • "ZOMBIES"
  • "ZOMBIES 2"
  • "Frankenweenie" (1984)
  • "Lonesome Ghosts"
  • "Mater and the Ghostlight"
  • "Trick or Treat"


RELATED: See the full 2020 schedule for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween

In addition to the movies and shorts, there are dozens of Halloween-themed television episodes available to stream, including 30 episodes of "The Simpsons" iconic "Treehouse of Horror" franchise and more than 40 episodes of Disney Channel and Disney Junior series like "Even Stevens," "Kim Possible," "Phineas and Ferb," "That's So Raven," "The Proud Family" and "Fancy Nancy."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieshalloweenholidaytelevisionmovie newsdisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
See the full schedule for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween
HALLOWEEN
NJ flooring store giving away carpet tubes for safe trick-or-treating
5,000 pumpkins light up NJ stadium for drive-thru Jack-O-Lantern Experience
NJ Health Department releases Halloween guidance
Chester County farm fights to keep fall traditions alive despite COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder in killing of unarmed Black man
Family members ID carjacking victim killed in Germantown rampage
'Naked ballots' in Pa. could be election wild card
Action News Investigation: Cause of rising gun violence in Philadelphia
1 killed, multiple injured after shots fired outside Philly store
Delaware man accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Need to register to vote? Deadlines fast approaching
Show More
Ketamine found in picture frames at Philly airport
Foles beats Brady again in rematch of Super Bowl 52 QBs
Couple beats Delta to the altar in rushed wedding
Broadway shows suspended through May 2021 due to pandemic
Hundreds of birds found dead after flying into Center City buildings
More TOP STORIES News