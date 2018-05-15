6abcAction: Photos, videos of the storm

Clouds above Boyertown Area Senior High School! pic.twitter.com/twbZajtdKC — Christie Rhoads (@RhoadsChris88) May 15, 2018

Viewers across the Delaware Valley sent us pictures of Tuesday's storm and its aftermath on social media.A tree fell down in Valley Forge National Park due to a large gust of wind prior to the storm.Chris Mayerski tweeted a picture of lightning flashing in the sky above Delco.Christie Rhoads tweeted a picture of the ominous sky above Boyertown Area Senior High School.Several viewers were tweeting about the double rainbow that appeared near the tail-end of the storm.You can send us your photos and videos of the storm by posting on social media using the hashtag #6abcAction------