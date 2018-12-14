6th anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

Friday marks the sixth anniversary of the mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.Twenty children and six adults died in the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School.All of the child victims were either six or seven years old.Remembering the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting:Twenty-year-old Adam Lanza carried out the attack on December 14, 2012, after killing his mother in their home.Lanza shot his way into the school around 9:30 that morning and took his own life eleven minutes later as police approached the school.He was found with three weapons near his body, all of which were purchased legally.-----