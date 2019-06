PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A search is on right now for the armed robber who got away with cash and cigarettes from a 7-Eleven in Northeast Philadelphia.The holdup happened at around 11:30 last night on the 6600 block of Rising Sun Avenue in the Lawndale section of the city.The clerk told police a man covered his face with a scarf and pulled out a handgun.No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.