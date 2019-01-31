7 New Castle firefighters injured battling a house blaze

7 New Castle firefighters injured battling a house blaze.

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
Seven firefighters have been injured while battling a fire in New Castle, Delaware.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on the unit block of Bunker Hill Road.

Heavy flames were showing from the house when crews arrived on the scene.They quickly struck a second alarm.

A Mayday was issued when first responders encountered difficulty inside of the house.

Two New Castle firefighters who went into the home became trapped and they were rescued.

All the firefighters are recovering from minor injuries.

Three people inside the home made it out safely.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related Topics:
delaware newsfirefirefighter injuredfirefightersNew Castle
