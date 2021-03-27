7 people shot in Northern Liberties; 3 in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Northern Liberties section that left seven people wounded.

The shooting happened Friday around 8 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue.

Officials say three of the seven victims are currently listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

The other four victims are currently listed in stable condition.

Police are still trying to confirm the ages of the victims involved.

There is one person of interest currently in police custody, officials say.

No further information surrounding this incident has been released at this time.
