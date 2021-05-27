7 rescued from burning apartments in Delran, New Jersey

DELRAN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Seven people were rescued from an apartment fire in Delran, New Jersey.Three people have been taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Natalie Road.Firefighters say heavy smoke was coming from the first, second and third floors when they arrived.Several people were trapped on their porches by the flames.Firefighters were able to get everyone out of the apartments.At least 19 people have been displaced.The fire was placed under control just before 4:30 a.m.There is no word on how the fire started.