7 shot near Olney Transportation Center: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say seven people were shot Wednesday afternoon near the Olney Transportation Center.Police said the shooting happened at about 2:50 p.m.Views from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence near the station on the corner of Broad Street and Olney Avenue.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said those injured range in age from 17 to 70.The seven victims injured include:- A 22-year-old man who was shot in the back- A 21-year-old man who was shot in the right leg- A 53-year-old man who was shot in the right leg- A 36-year-old woman who was shot in the right thigh- A 70-year-old man who was shot in the right thigh- A 17-year-old girl who was shot in the right arm- A 71-year-old man who was shot once in the stomach and multiple times in both legsThe victims were taken to area hospitals. The 71-year-old man was listed in critical condition but the others were listed in stable condition, police said.One person was taken into custody and two guns were found at the scene.