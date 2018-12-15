U.S. & WORLD

7-year-old migrant girl dies in border patrol custody

7-year-old migrant girl dies in border patrol custody. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on December 15, 2018.

Members of Congress are asking what more could have been done to save a seven-year-old migrant girl from Guatemala who was picked up by US authorities in the New Mexico desert.

She was with her father, and put on a bus to the nearest border patrol station.

However, she began vomiting and by the end of the two-hour drive, she stopped breathing.

Officials say her father had signed a form that she was in good health.

Minority leader Chuck Schumer said a seven-year-old girl should not be dying of shock and dehydration in the custody of border patrol.

